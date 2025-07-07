Head to Head Contrast: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Golf Rounds.com (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Golf Rounds.com (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.3% of Golf Rounds.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and Golf Rounds.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golf Rounds.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Golf Rounds.com.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Golf Rounds.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.61% 29.08% 16.19% Golf Rounds.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Golf Rounds.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 2.89 $2.13 million $2.80 17.03 Golf Rounds.com $10.73 million 0.48 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Golf Rounds.com.

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golf Rounds.com has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Golf Rounds.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Golf Rounds.com

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. It also provides osteo-biologics and regenerative products, which include human allografts, tendons, synthetic skin and bone substitute materials, and regenerative tissues. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.