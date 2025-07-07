Head-To-Head Comparison: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) and Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognex and Itron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $914.52 million 5.97 $106.17 million $0.68 47.79 Itron $2.44 billion 2.53 $239.10 million $5.48 24.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than Cognex. Itron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.1% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognex and Itron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 12.80% 6.37% 4.81% Itron 10.34% 19.65% 8.04%

Volatility & Risk

Cognex has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itron has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cognex and Itron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 1 6 6 1 2.50 Itron 0 3 8 0 2.73

Cognex currently has a consensus target price of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Itron has a consensus target price of $128.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognex is more favorable than Itron.

Summary

Itron beats Cognex on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, medical-related, semiconductor, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products. The Networked Solutions segment provides communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated heat-end management and application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. This segment also offers industrial internet of things solutions. Including automated meter reading; advanced metering infrastructure for electricity, water, and gas; distributed energy resource management; smart grid and distribution automation; smart street lighting; and leak detection and applications for gas and water systems. The Outcomes segment provides value-added, enhanced software and services, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, resource efficiency, grid analytics, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. The company offers its products and services under the Itron brand. It serves utility and smart city customers, and municipalities through its sales force, distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

