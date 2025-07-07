Head-To-Head Analysis: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) versus Its Rivals

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 378 1821 2061 66 2.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million $169.19 million 13.46 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.50

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina peers beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

