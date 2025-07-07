Harbour Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Harbour Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $547,575,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after purchasing an additional 985,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 501,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $262.50 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

