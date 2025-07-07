HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This is a 800.0% increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.59. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 82,521 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 191,719 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

