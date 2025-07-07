Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,986,000. Amundi boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,484,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

