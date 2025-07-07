Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GBX opened at $56.30 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

