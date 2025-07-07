Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,203,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

