Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.60.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
