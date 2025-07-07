Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of 89BIO during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 89BIO by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89BIO by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 89BIO by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 89BIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period.

Shares of ETNB opened at $10.14 on Monday. 89BIO has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a current ratio of 18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 89BIO in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

