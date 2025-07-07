Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $232.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

