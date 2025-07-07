Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

