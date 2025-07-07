Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,656,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

