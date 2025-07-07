Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Leidos makes up about 1.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

