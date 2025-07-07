Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $170.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $171.74.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

