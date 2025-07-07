Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,479 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VWO stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

