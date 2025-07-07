Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 2,055 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

