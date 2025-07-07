Fullcircle Wealth LLC Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after purchasing an additional 390,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,613,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,685 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

