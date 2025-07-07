Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

