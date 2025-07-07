Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

F opened at $11.80 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

