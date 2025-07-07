Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,010 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.73 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

