Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

