Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

