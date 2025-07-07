Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.15 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

