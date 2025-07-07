Fairway Wealth LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.50 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

