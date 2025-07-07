Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.76 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.40 and a 200 day moving average of $285.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.