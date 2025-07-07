Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on July 16th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euroseas to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Euroseas has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Euroseas from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 1,611.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.