EULAV Asset Management Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,750,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $379.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.