EULAV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap by 6.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 19.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

In related news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $221,968.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,526,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,914.20. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 448,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,887.79. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,534,791 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

