EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $4,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,359. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. This represents a 80.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,594. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

