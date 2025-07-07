EULAV Asset Management Buys 1,500 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $291.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.48. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

