EULAV Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $45.91 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

