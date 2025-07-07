Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ESS opened at $284.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.70. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

