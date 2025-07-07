Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 2,990,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,626,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,592.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 403,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,170.90. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,109,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,545.74. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Amundi bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

