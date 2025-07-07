Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Dupree Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,192 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 2.6% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $127,397,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

