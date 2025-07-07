Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

