Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 76044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. CJS Securities upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -220.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. This represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 460.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 99,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.