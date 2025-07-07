DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

