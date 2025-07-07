Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,795 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

