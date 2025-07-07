DeFi Technologies (DEFT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DeFi Technologies has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -13.69, meaning that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $40.30 million -$28.50 million 10.10 DeFi Technologies Competitors $1.20 billion $32.01 million -15.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DeFi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies 62.45% 171.79% 18.71% DeFi Technologies Competitors -269.08% -104.94% -20.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DeFi Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DeFi Technologies Competitors 446 2063 4556 221 2.62

DeFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 113.31%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.87%. Given DeFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

