Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $517.50 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

