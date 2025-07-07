Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $105.78 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

