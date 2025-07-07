CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $33.17. 2,358,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,614,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

