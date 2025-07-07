Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.00 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

