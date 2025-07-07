Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 71,217 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE BBVA opened at $15.64 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

