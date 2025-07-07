Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,025 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $221.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

