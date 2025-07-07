Critical Analysis: Enviri (NVRI) vs. Its Competitors

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enviri to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviri and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.34 billion -$127.97 million -5.72 Enviri Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 30.24

Enviri’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Enviri has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviri’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enviri and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enviri Competitors 324 1120 1896 131 2.53

Enviri currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Enviri’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enviri is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -5.39% -3.43% -0.61% Enviri Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Summary

Enviri rivals beat Enviri on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

