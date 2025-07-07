CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $21.37 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $514,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 241,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

