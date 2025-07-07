Contrasting LEG Immobilien (LEGIF) and Its Peers

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LEG Immobilien to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion $71.42 million 33.49 LEG Immobilien Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 13.77

This table compares LEG Immobilien and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LEG Immobilien’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien. LEG Immobilien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LEG Immobilien and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 1 0 0 2.00 LEG Immobilien Competitors 279 1011 1286 96 2.45

As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 16.46%. Given LEG Immobilien’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LEG Immobilien has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 21.57% 7.55% 2.85% LEG Immobilien Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Summary

LEG Immobilien peers beat LEG Immobilien on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

