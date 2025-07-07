Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 275,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

